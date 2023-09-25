Dark Stormy Night

Set the tone for a night of terror with a storm-lashed title sequence. This cinematic horror template layers fog, rain-soaked glass, and ominous lightning over a dripping headline for maximum suspense. Easily customize two text lines, tweak sky and text colors, and add your soundtrack or sound effects. Ideal for Halloween event promos, spooky trailers, or eerie intros, it delivers a dark, atmospheric look that grabs attention instantly. Make your message bleed through the storm and leave viewers on edge.