Darkwave Escape - Vertical
Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
13exports
Turn your track into a striking vertical music visualizer. This synthwave-inspired scene blends moody backlight, glowing accents, drifting particles and glitch overlays with an audio-reactive spectrum. A centered silhouette on a night road anchors the composition while light rays and haze build atmosphere. Designed for short-form platforms, it adapts to your music with beat and frequency controls. Tweak colors, spectrum style and reactive elements to match your branding, then render eye-catching reels that amplify your sound.