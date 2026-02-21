Youtube intro for cooking channel
Darkwave Escape - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Darkwave Escape - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Synthwave
Audio reactive
Music
Silhouette
13exports
rating
Turn your track into a striking vertical music visualizer. This synthwave-inspired scene blends moody backlight, glowing accents, drifting particles and glitch overlays with an audio-reactive spectrum. A centered silhouette on a night road anchors the composition while light rays and haze build atmosphere. Designed for short-form platforms, it adapts to your music with beat and frequency controls. Tweak colors, spectrum style and reactive elements to match your branding, then render eye-catching reels that amplify your sound.
S_WorX profile image
S_WorX
Themes (7)
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Original
Original
Red
Red
Purple
Purple
Cian
Cian
Green
Green
Pink
Pink
Blue
Blue
