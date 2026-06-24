DBD Bloodline Cuts - Vertical

Set the tone for your gaming broadcast with a horror-inspired start screen. This vertical template combines bold titles, cinematic slashes, and gritty textures to build suspense before you go live. Customize multiple headline moments, add your logo, and fine‑tune particles, grain, glow, and color accents for your brand. The design leans into menacing blades, blood-stained details, and tactile concrete surfaces to deliver a chilling, high-impact opener. Perfect for streamers, esports channels, and horror game sessions looking for a striking start screen that’s easy to edit and unforgettable.