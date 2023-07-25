Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Desert Drive - Square - Original - Poster image

Desert Drive - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 13 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Synthwave
Audio reactive
Music
Car
172exports
rating
Power your music with a retro‑futuristic, synthwave visualizer. A centered performance car charges through a neon sunset while audio‑reactive spectra animate across the floor, horizon and sun. VHS‑style texture, bold glows and outrun grid lines create a nostalgic 80s vibe. Customize artist and track text, fine‑tune spectrum range and style, and adapt colors to match your branding. Works in multiple aspect ratios and scales to your full song length for seamless releases, promos and socials.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
S_WorX profile image
S_WorX
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us