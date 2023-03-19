Dying Light

Set the tone for your film or series with a moody, cinematic title sequence. This design glides through a foggy forest, framed by letterbox bars and accented by drifting particles. Slow, mysterious motion and soft defocus reveals elevate each credit before the final title card. Ideal for horror, thriller and mystery projects, it delivers an atmospheric, monochrome aesthetic that feels premium and haunting. Customize your credits, adjust colors, and render a polished opener that captivates from the first frame.