Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dying Light - Original - Poster image

Dying Light

01:45 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 27 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Horror
Cinematic
Atmospheric
Fog
2Kexports
rating
Set the tone for your film or series with a moody, cinematic title sequence. This design glides through a foggy forest, framed by letterbox bars and accented by drifting particles. Slow, mysterious motion and soft defocus reveals elevate each credit before the final title card. Ideal for horror, thriller and mystery projects, it delivers an atmospheric, monochrome aesthetic that feels premium and haunting. Customize your credits, adjust colors, and render a polished opener that captivates from the first frame.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us