Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Eerie Enigma - Original - Poster image

Eerie Enigma

00:39 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 12 texts · 1 font · 2 audios
Title sequence
Horror
Teaser
Atmospheric
Raindrops
392exports
rating
Immerse your audience in a cinematic horror mood with a wet glass backdrop, drifting raindrops, and ominous red flashes. This title-driven teaser template features suspenseful pacing, gritty textures, subtle particles, and atmospheric lighting to build tension across multiple text scenes. Perfect for trailers, promos, or channel openers, it’s optimized for various aspect ratios and offers flexible color controls, including flash and surface tints. Add your headlines, tweak the palette, and render a chilling, professional result that captivates viewers and sets the tone for your story.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us