ElectroBot - Post

Turn your music into a striking visual performance. This futuristic 3D visualizer features a central robot character, neon glow, and an audio‑reactive spectrum that pulses with every beat. Customize colors, titles, logo and spectrum style to match your release. Perfect for singles, playlists and channel branding across widescreen, square or vertical formats. Deliver cinematic, cyberpunk vibes with polished metallic surfaces, atmospheric particles and spotlighted depth—ready for YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and more. Just drop your track and let the visuals amplify your sound.