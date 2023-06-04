Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Enchanted Harmony - Original - Poster image

Enchanted Harmony

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Atmospheric
Music
Circular spectrum
Fog
2.9Kexports
rating
Bring your tracks to life with a serene, audio‑reactive visualizer set in a misty nature scene. A circular spectrum dances around your cover art while subtle fog, raindrops, and soft vignettes add depth and atmosphere. Designed to flatter ambient, electronic, acoustic, and cinematic music alike, it keeps the focus on your song and artwork. Easily adjust colors, spectrum style, frequency focus, and more to match your sound and branding. Perfect for YouTube, social posts, and streaming backdrops when you want an enchanting, nature‑themed music visualization.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
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Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us