Energy Sphere Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Earth
Explosion
Energy
Glow
Flare
Particles
Light
Music
Energy Sphere Reveal - Original - Poster image
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
71exports
8 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
2audios
Unleash an explosion of brand power with your logo taking center stage in a vibrant burst of energy and particles. This Energy Sphere Reveal template isn't just an intro; it's a statement! Personalize with your unique colors and tagline. Own the widescreen with a video that's tailored for your brand's big moment.
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Explosion Logo - Horizontal Original theme video
Explosion Logo - Horizontal
By MotionParsec
10s
24
4
13
An incredible boom to amaze your audience!
Into the Multiverse Original theme video
Into the Multiverse
By mocarg
11s
4
2
3
Into the Multiverse is a collaboration between CuteRabbit, Tinomotion, Shoeeb, Tarazz, Vivace_studio, Rade and myself. We were inspired by the new "Into the Spiderverse" movie and wanted to try a similar experiment where multiple talented authors around the world worked on a single project to deliver a template no single author could. Please enjoy our very unique template on our platform.
Cyberpunk Neon Reveal Orig theme video
Cyberpunk Neon Reveal
By Shoeeb
9s
5
3
4
As the digital world comes to life, a cyberpunk neon landscape unfolds before your eyes. Glowing pixelated glitches ignite the screen, revealing a stunningly surreal visual feast. Like particles in motion, streams of light and color swirl around, creating an electrifying atmosphere that feels both chaotic and beautiful. With every glitch and flicker, your logo emerges in all its neon glory, a beacon in this dark, futuristic realm. This is a cyberpunk dream brought to life, a stunning tribute to the power of technology and imagination.
Premium Light Rays Logo Origi theme video
Premium Light Rays Logo
By Shoeeb
13s
5
4
8
Premium Light Rays Logo with elegant particles.
Particle Energy Blast Original theme video
Particle Energy Blast
By d3luxxxe
10s
28
4
15
Particle Energy Blast Logo Reveal features modern and energetic design combined with powerful cinematic atmosphere and organic particle effects. You can use a photo or video background or just adjust the colors for the background gradient. Perfect as an intro or opener to your Sci-fi movies, action films, trailers, teasers, astronomy TV shows, space programs, exhibitions, conventions, commercials, documentaries, broadcasts, presentations, slideshows, promotions and upcoming events.
Impact Original theme video
Impact
By mocarg
7s
2
3
2
Symbolize the impact of your brand on the market with a stunning animation that reveals your logo in a professional and eye-catching way. This intro video works with any type of content, from gaming streams and highlights, to HQ communications and corporate videos. Simply upload a logo, add a tagline.
Improved Impulse Original theme video
Improved Impulse
By koma
7s
6
3
2
Based on the popular ‘Impact’ logo intro template, comes an improved version with even smoother animation and particles exploding on impact. Create an intro for your stream, gaming highlights, or any other type of YouTube channel in a few clicks, simply by uploading a logo, entering a tagline and choosing a color theme.
Light Strokes Logo Reveal Original theme video
Light Strokes Logo Reveal
By bbpixel
10s
6
7
10
Lights revolve around your animated text and implodes into your Logo and tagline to start your nxt YouTube vlog, Twitch stream, gaming highlights, or any other video content you create, share and promote. Just enter the 4 values that define your brand, and upload your logo for a fully branded, professional intro video.
