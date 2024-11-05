en
Unleash an explosion of brand power with your logo taking center stage in a vibrant burst of energy and particles. This Energy Sphere Reveal template isn't just an intro; it's a statement! Personalize with your unique colors and tagline. Own the widescreen with a video that's tailored for your brand's big moment.
By MotionParsec
An incredible boom to amaze your audience!
By mocarg
Into the Multiverse is a collaboration between CuteRabbit, Tinomotion, Shoeeb, Tarazz, Vivace_studio, Rade and myself. We were inspired by the new "Into the Spiderverse" movie and wanted to try a similar experiment where multiple talented authors around the world worked on a single project to deliver a template no single author could. Please enjoy our very unique template on our platform.
By Shoeeb
As the digital world comes to life, a cyberpunk neon landscape unfolds before your eyes. Glowing pixelated glitches ignite the screen, revealing a stunningly surreal visual feast. Like particles in motion, streams of light and color swirl around, creating an electrifying atmosphere that feels both chaotic and beautiful. With every glitch and flicker, your logo emerges in all its neon glory, a beacon in this dark, futuristic realm. This is a cyberpunk dream brought to life, a stunning tribute to the power of technology and imagination.
By Shoeeb
Premium Light Rays Logo with elegant particles.
By d3luxxxe
Particle Energy Blast Logo Reveal features modern and energetic design combined with powerful cinematic atmosphere and organic particle effects. You can use a photo or video background or just adjust the colors for the background gradient. Perfect as an intro or opener to your Sci-fi movies, action films, trailers, teasers, astronomy TV shows, space programs, exhibitions, conventions, commercials, documentaries, broadcasts, presentations, slideshows, promotions and upcoming events.
By mocarg
Symbolize the impact of your brand on the market with a stunning animation that reveals your logo in a professional and eye-catching way. This intro video works with any type of content, from gaming streams and highlights, to HQ communications and corporate videos. Simply upload a logo, add a tagline.
By koma
Based on the popular ‘Impact’ logo intro template, comes an improved version with even smoother animation and particles exploding on impact. Create an intro for your stream, gaming highlights, or any other type of YouTube channel in a few clicks, simply by uploading a logo, entering a tagline and choosing a color theme.
By bbpixel
Lights revolve around your animated text and implodes into your Logo and tagline to start your nxt YouTube vlog, Twitch stream, gaming highlights, or any other video content you create, share and promote. Just enter the 4 values that define your brand, and upload your logo for a fully branded, professional intro video.
