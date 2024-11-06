en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Energy Sphere Reveal - Square
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by S_WorX
8exports
8 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
2audios
Unleash an explosion of brand power with your logo taking center stage in a vibrant burst of energy and particles. This Energy Sphere Reveal template isn't just an intro; it's a statement! Personalize with your unique colors and tagline.
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
By milinkovic
9s
6
3
12
Dive into the drama with our Dark Explosion Unveil template and watch your logo burst onto the scene with a bang. Craft a high-impact introduction with customizable dark hues and dynamic explosive effects. This high-energy template is geared towards gaming, tech, or action-themed content but versatile enough to fit any brand story.
By S_WorX
7s
7
3
7
Step into a world where colors burst and brands come alive with our Color Smoke Logo Reveal template. As if by a magician's hand, vibrant smoke curls around your logo, introducing it with a flourish. Perfect for any multipurpose use – from YouTube intros to Twitter posts – this mesmerizing video captures your audience immediately. Customize the color palette and fonts to match your brand's unique vibe and make that explosive first impression!
By milinkovic
8s
6
2
7
Step into the limelight with an explosive bang using our vivid Luminous Explosion Intro template! Perfect for grand openings or kicking off your social media channel with flare, this ready-to-publish video reveals your logo with a dramatic, colorful explosion. Tailor the hues to match your brand's palette and make an impact that echoes throughout your audience's memory. Debut with confidence and craft a powerful opener that's uniquely yours.
By themediastock
10s
5
4
12
Showcase your logo in a epic way with this Fire logo reveal.
By MotionBank21
9s
8
2
11
Cosmic allure meets dramatic branding with our Energy Swirl Reveal animation, designed to spellbind and reveal with a burst of pulsating cosmic energy. Customize this interstellar spectacle with your logo and brand colors, and create ready-to-publish videos that transport your audience to a realm beyond the ordinary. This template is the portal to captivating your viewers with the power of the cosmos.
By MotionParsec
10s
24
4
13
An incredible boom to amaze your audience!
By milinkovic
7s
6
2
4
Elevate your videos with our Exploding Bulb Reveal template. As a light bulb explodes, it uncovers your logo, creating an engaging and dynamic introduction. With two color themes to choose from, you can easily customize this motion graphics video to match your brand. Whether you're producing content for advertising, presentations, or educational purposes, this multipurpose template is sure to leave a lasting impression. Download now and take your videos to the next level with this attention-grabbing reveal video.
By S_WorX
11s
3
3
6
Make your logo disperse with this template. Customize the logo and colors to match your brand's identity and create a video that truly enchants.
Menu
Templates
Solutions