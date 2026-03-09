Engineheart - Square

Power your next release with an industrial 3D music visualizer built around a mechanical heart, animated smoke, and a responsive audio spectrum. This square scene blends photorealistic metal with a gritty, cracked backdrop and glowing typography for bold artist branding. The spectrum reacts to your music in real time while subtle camera shake and particles add texture. Personalize titles, colors, and spectrum style to match any genre. Ideal for singles, previews, and full‑length uploads where you want immersive, audio‑reactive visuals that feel engineered for impact.