More details
Engineheart - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Engineheart - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Industrial
Music
Audio reactive
Background media
9exports
rating
Showcase your music with an audio‑reactive vertical visualizer built around a striking mechanical heart. Pulsing ignition, smoke jets and gritty particles sync to your beat, while a clean artist/title layout keeps branding front and center. Switch spectrum styles, fine‑tune glow and motion, and adjust colors to match your release. Ideal for singles, promos, stories and reels, this industrial, high‑impact design brings raw energy to any genre—especially heavier sounds. Drop in your track, edit the text, and export a performance‑ready visual that moves with your music.
S_WorX profile image
S_WorX
Themes (3)
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Original
Original
Red
Red
Blue
Blue
