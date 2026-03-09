Engineheart - Vertical

Showcase your music with an audio‑reactive vertical visualizer built around a striking mechanical heart. Pulsing ignition, smoke jets and gritty particles sync to your beat, while a clean artist/title layout keeps branding front and center. Switch spectrum styles, fine‑tune glow and motion, and adjust colors to match your release. Ideal for singles, promos, stories and reels, this industrial, high‑impact design brings raw energy to any genre—especially heavier sounds. Drop in your track, edit the text, and export a performance‑ready visual that moves with your music.