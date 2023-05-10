Epic Dark Sky

Make your brand thunder with a cinematic logo animation forged in a dark, stormy sky. Bursting light rays, drifting clouds, subtle rain and lens flares build an epic atmosphere, revealing your logo with striking, metallic 3D depth. Ideal for intros and outros, this atmospheric ident puts your branding at the center of a dramatic scene. Easily swap your logo and tagline, fine‑tune colors and glow, and deliver a powerful reveal that stands out across platforms.