Epic Golden Logo Intro - Post

17 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
25fps
1image
2texts
1font
1audio
Give your brand a touch of opulence with our Epic Golden Logo Intro. Your logo takes center stage, wrapped in metallic luster and accompanied by an entourage of fiery particles and flares. This square template is perfect for creating that deluxe reveal on social media or as a standout intro. Customize it with your tagline, text, and brand colors to craft a prestigious and unforgettable introduction.
Available formats
Themes (5)
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX