Epic Golden Logo Intro - Square

Templates
/
Intro
15-30s
Square
Gold
Fire
Dust
Flare
Particles
Light
Cinematic
Full HD
Music
Epic Golden Logo Intro - Square - Orange - Poster image
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
215exports
17 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
25fps
1image
2texts
1font
1audio
Give your brand a touch of opulence with our Epic Golden Logo Intro. Your logo takes center stage, wrapped in metallic luster and accompanied by an entourage of fiery particles and flares. This square template is perfect for creating that deluxe reveal on social media or as a standout intro. Customize it with your tagline, text, and brand colors to craft a prestigious and unforgettable introduction.
Themes (5)
Orange
Orange
Red Orange
Red Orange
Cian
Cian
Green
Green
Purple
Purple
