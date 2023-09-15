Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fairy Misty Forest - Original - Poster image

Fairy Misty Forest

01:40 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 23 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Atmospheric
Cinematic
Fog
Fantasy
727exports
rating
Transport your audience to an enchanted woodland with a cinematic title sequence built for fantasy and drama. Slow camera glides, rolling fog and drifting particles create a mysterious atmosphere, while letterbox bars amplify the film look. Personalize multiple credit lines, the final title card and typography. Adjust color styles and particle accents to match your brand or story. Ideal for film intros, trailers and event openers that need an elegant, nature‑driven mood. Deliver a polished, atmospheric opening that captivates from the first frame.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us