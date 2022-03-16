Film Maker Logo Reveal

Bring your brand on screen with a cinematic logo animation inspired by classic film projectors. This polished intro/outro combines dramatic lens flares, light leaks, and sweeping light rays to spotlight your identity. Easily customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to match your look. Smooth, elegant motion and a dark, duotone palette deliver a premium, theatrical reveal ideal for studios, filmmakers, production houses, and video creators. Make every opening and closing unforgettable with a professional, film-ready logo sting.