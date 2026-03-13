Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fortune Sphere - Post - Original - Poster image

Fortune Sphere - Post

00:16 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Atmospheric
Intro
Energy orb
Photorealistic
9exports
rating
Step into a mystical, cinematic scene where your message and logo appear inside a glowing crystal ball. Warm candlelight, tarot details, drifting smoke and subtle particles create an atmospheric backdrop perfect for intros and outros. Swap the headline, adjust colors and glow, and reveal your brand with elegant motion and depth-of-field focus. The centered composition, refined reflections and gentle camera drift make this a striking, premium choice for creators who want a mysterious feel without sacrificing clarity. Ideal for social posts, teasers and branded stingers that leave a lasting impression.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us