Fortune Sphere - Vertical

Step into a moody, cinematic scene where your message and logo appear within a glowing crystal ball. This vertical logo intro blends photorealistic lighting, candles, tarot details, smoke and drifting particles for a mystical reveal. Customize the headline, swap in your logo, and add a subtitle for a complete opener or closer. Fine‑tune glow, toggle particles, and pick from curated color styles to match your brand. With gentle camera drift and soft depth of field, it’s an elegant, atmospheric piece that captivates viewers and elevates your story content.