Fracture Core - Post

Make an instant impact with a dramatic shattered glass logo reveal. This short, cinematic animation blends glowing highlights, dust particles, and a powerful zoom burst to unveil your branding and headline in a centered, high‑contrast scene. Easily customize the logo, title, and color styling, and fine‑tune glow, edges, and particles to match your visual identity. Ideal for intros and outros, this bold single‑scene design adds grit and polish to any channel or campaign while keeping the focus clearly on your brand.