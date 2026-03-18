Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fracture Core - Square - Main - Poster image

Fracture Core - Square

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 25 fps · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
Intro
Destructive
Outro
Shatter
17exports
rating
Make a bold entrance with a cinematic shattered‑glass logo reveal. This square intro pairs a dramatic impact flash with glowing fractures, subtle dust particles, and a centered headline for instant brand recognition. Easily customize the logo, headline, colors, glow, and particle visibility to suit your identity and mood. Perfect for intros and outros across social feeds, promos, and content branding, it delivers a sleek, destructive aesthetic that commands attention without clutter. Drop in your assets, fine‑tune the look, and render a powerful, polished opener that feels premium and unforgettable.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us