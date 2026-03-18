Fracture Core - Square

Make a bold entrance with a cinematic shattered‑glass logo reveal. This square intro pairs a dramatic impact flash with glowing fractures, subtle dust particles, and a centered headline for instant brand recognition. Easily customize the logo, headline, colors, glow, and particle visibility to suit your identity and mood. Perfect for intros and outros across social feeds, promos, and content branding, it delivers a sleek, destructive aesthetic that commands attention without clutter. Drop in your assets, fine‑tune the look, and render a powerful, polished opener that feels premium and unforgettable.