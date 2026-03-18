Fracture Core - Vertical

Make an unforgettable entrance with a high-impact shattered-glass logo animation. This cinematic, vertical-ready template delivers an epic hit flash as cracks radiate from the center, revealing your mark with gritty atmosphere and glowing highlights. Tailor colors, text and particle intensity to match your brand. Ideal for intros, outros, and social story placements, it’s a fast way to add premium production value to your content. No footage required—just drop in your logo, tweak the look, and export a striking reveal that demands attention.