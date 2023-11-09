Frozen Title

Turn your opener into a winter spectacle with a bold, frosted 3D title set against a cracked, cinematic background. Slow drifting snow, subtle fog, and icy highlights craft an immersive, cold atmosphere perfect for intros, outros, and title cards. Easily customize the headline and subtitle to match your brand or project, and switch colors to dial in your preferred chilly palette. The centered layout focuses attention where it matters, while refined motion and depth make every frame feel premium. Ideal for winter campaigns, game channels, film projects, and any content that needs a cool, dramatic edge.