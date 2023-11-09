Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Frozen Title - Original - Poster image

Frozen Title

00:15 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 3 images · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 2 audios
Motion title
3D motion graphics
Winter
Intro
Frost
2.9Kexports
rating
Turn your opener into a winter spectacle with a bold, frosted 3D title set against a cracked, cinematic background. Slow drifting snow, subtle fog, and icy highlights craft an immersive, cold atmosphere perfect for intros, outros, and title cards. Easily customize the headline and subtitle to match your brand or project, and switch colors to dial in your preferred chilly palette. The centered layout focuses attention where it matters, while refined motion and depth make every frame feel premium. Ideal for winter campaigns, game channels, film projects, and any content that needs a cool, dramatic edge.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us