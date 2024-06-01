en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Frozen Title - Post

Templates
/
Intro
Post
6-15s
Mountains
Winter
Glass
Cinematic
Full HD
Music
Education
Photography
Retail & E-commerce
More details
Frozen Title - Post - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
12exports
15 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
24fps
3images
2texts
2fonts
2audios
Captivate your audience from the first frame with our Frozen Title template, where icy elegance meets striking text. Dive into a frozen realm that promises to keep your viewers' eyes glued to the screen. Customize fonts, text, colors, and logos to create an icy intro that's as unique as your content. Whether for YouTube or Facebook videos, this is your chance to create a cool, lasting impression that echoes across the digital tundra.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (5)
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Original
Original
Edit
Green
Green
Edit
Orange
Orange
Edit
Cian
Cian
Edit
Red
Red
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us