Game Boy Intro
00:20 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 2 audios
9.5Kexports
Bring nostalgic fun to your brand with a retro gaming logo animation. Tetromino blocks assemble your mark on a dot‑matrix screen before transforming into a glossy 3D reveal. The handheld console scene, rich wood tabletop, and cinematic lighting create a playful, energetic intro or outro for gaming channels, streams, and promos. Easily switch between logo or text, edit fonts and colors, and add a tagline for a polished finish. Perfect for captivating viewers with a quick, stylish identity hit that blends retro charm with modern 3D motion graphics.
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