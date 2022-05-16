Game Boy Intro

Bring nostalgic fun to your brand with a retro gaming logo animation. Tetromino blocks assemble your mark on a dot‑matrix screen before transforming into a glossy 3D reveal. The handheld console scene, rich wood tabletop, and cinematic lighting create a playful, energetic intro or outro for gaming channels, streams, and promos. Easily switch between logo or text, edit fonts and colors, and add a tagline for a polished finish. Perfect for captivating viewers with a quick, stylish identity hit that blends retro charm with modern 3D motion graphics.