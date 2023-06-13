Gearworks Revolve

Showcase your brand with a striking industrial logo animation. This 3D motion graphics template features interlocking gears, rugged metallic surfaces, and moody lighting for a powerful reveal. Perfect for engineering and industrial brands, it works equally well as an intro or outro. Customize colors, lighting accents, gear tones, and add your logo and tagline in seconds. The smooth, precise motion and tactile materials convey reliability, craftsmanship, and innovation. Create a memorable mechanical reveal that stands out across social, web, and video content.