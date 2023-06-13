Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Gearworks Revolve - Original - Poster image

Gearworks Revolve

00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
Industrial
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
2.4Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a striking industrial logo animation. This 3D motion graphics template features interlocking gears, rugged metallic surfaces, and moody lighting for a powerful reveal. Perfect for engineering and industrial brands, it works equally well as an intro or outro. Customize colors, lighting accents, gear tones, and add your logo and tagline in seconds. The smooth, precise motion and tactile materials convey reliability, craftsmanship, and innovation. Create a memorable mechanical reveal that stands out across social, web, and video content.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us