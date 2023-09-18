Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Ghosts of the Forest - Original - Poster image

Ghosts of the Forest

00:57 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 11 texts · 1 font · 2 audios
Title sequence
Horror
Atmospheric
Fog
Cinematic
2.4Kexports
rating
Step into an eerie, fog-drenched woodland and unveil your opening credits with cinematic finesse. This atmospheric horror title sequence layers ghostly silhouettes, drifting mist, film grain, and moody vignettes for a suspenseful reveal. Multiple scenes carry your cast and key credits with refined typography and haunting transitions. Personalize the font, colors, and audio to match your story’s tone—whether it’s a film, series, or Halloween special. Designed for a monochrome, cinematic look with optional text accenting, the template adapts to various aspect ratios and keeps viewers on edge from the very first frame.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us