en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Ghosts of the Forest - Square

Templates
/
Branding
30-60s
Square
Fog
Halloween
Scary
Titles
Cinematic
Full HD
More details
Ghosts of the Forest - Square - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:57
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
11exports
57 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
24fps
11texts
1font
2audios
Capture your audience's attention from the very beginning with our Ghosts of the Forest template. Step into a mystical world as the mist drifts through an ancient forest, revealing enigmatic ghostly shadows. This ready-to-publish video is perfect for opening titles and sets an otherworldly tone for your content. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to create a unique and captivating title that leaves a lasting impression.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (3)
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Original
Original
Edit
Cold
Cold
Edit
Sepia
Sepia
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us