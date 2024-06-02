Ghosts of the Forest - Vertical

57 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
24fps
11texts
1font
2audios
Capture your audience's attention from the very beginning with our Ghosts of the Forest template. Step into a mystical world as the mist drifts through an ancient forest, revealing enigmatic ghostly shadows. This ready-to-publish video is perfect for opening titles and sets an otherworldly tone for your content. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to create a unique and captivating title that leaves a lasting impression.
Available formats