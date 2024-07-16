en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Grave Chills - Square

Templates
/
Intro
15-30s
Square
Hand
Halloween
Scary
Retro
Grungy
Titles
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
Grave Chills - Square - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:17
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
10exports
18 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
25fps
2texts
1font
2audios
Experience the chilling allure of classic horror with our Grave Chills template. Watch in anticipation as a ghostly hand emerges from the grave, revealing your title in a spine-tingling fashion. This ready-to-publish video is perfect for horror-themed projects, captivating your audience and drawing them into a world of fright. Customize the tagline, text, colors, and fonts to create a truly terrifying and unforgettable video. Prepare to send shivers down your viewers' spines!
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Original
Original
Edit
Green
Green
Edit
Orange
Orange
Edit
Blue
Blue
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us