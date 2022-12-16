Grunge Intro

Make a bold first impression with an industrial grunge logo animation. This dark, cinematic opener blends metallic textures, concrete backdrops, and gritty details to spotlight your brand. Energetic zoom bursts and a tunnel perspective drive attention to the center, while subtle glints and vignettes add polish. Customize colors, fonts, and tagline to match your identity, or preserve original logo colors for consistency. Optimized for widescreen, vertical, square, and 4:5 formats, it’s ready for intros, outros, and channel branding across platforms.