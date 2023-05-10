Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Grunge Titles - Main - Poster image

Grunge Titles

00:28 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 6 videos · 4 images · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Grunge
Horror
Intro
Cinematic
3.9Kexports
rating
Create a powerful horror trailer opener with gritty, cinematic titles carved into cracked stone. This design layers dust, film grain, blood drips, and diagonal slash marks for a raw grunge aesthetic. Zoom‑blur impacts and quick flashes amplify suspense while an optional media montage intensifies the narrative. Easily customize text, logos, and background options, and adapt the look with color controls for blood, text edges, and dirt. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it’s ideal for teasers, intros, and dark promos across platforms. Deliver a chilling, high‑impact title sequence in minutes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
S_WorX profile image
S_WorX
Edit
Themes (7)
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Original
Edit
Main
Background 3
Edit
Background 3
Background 4
Edit
Background 4
Background 6
Edit
Background 6
Background 5
Edit
Background 5
Import Your Background Here
Edit
Import Your Background Here
Background 2
Edit
Background 2
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us