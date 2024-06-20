28 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
24fps
6videos
4images
4texts
1font
1audio
The cinematic grunge titles are dark and gritty, with titles displayed on stone in a rough and textured manner. The titles are animated with a shutter effect, giving them a sense of movement and instability. In addition, there are liquid leaks throughout the animation, adding to the overall grunge aesthetic. The combination of these elements creates a powerful and intense intro, perfect for dramatic and action-packed content.
