Grunge Titles - Square

15-30s
Square
Stone
Crack
Halloween
Scary
Wall
Dark
Grungy
Titles
Cinematic
Grunge Titles - Square - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:28
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
14exports
28 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
24fps
6videos
4images
4texts
1font
1audio
The cinematic grunge titles are dark and gritty, with titles displayed on stone in a rough and textured manner. The titles are animated with a shutter effect, giving them a sense of movement and instability. In addition, there are liquid leaks throughout the animation, adding to the overall grunge aesthetic. The combination of these elements creates a powerful and intense intro, perfect for dramatic and action-packed content.
