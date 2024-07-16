en
Halloween Ghosts - Vertical

Holidays & Sales
15-30s
Portrait
Halloween
Holidays
Scary
Titles
Cinematic
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Halloween Ghosts - Vertical - Original - Poster image
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
23exports
16 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
24fps
3texts
2fonts
1audio
Introduce your content with a captivating title using our Halloween Ghosts template. With its professional design and customizable features, this multipurpose video is perfect for filmmakers, content creators, and marketers. Elevate your project by adding your own text, choosing from a variety of fonts, and adjusting colors to match your brand. Get ready to make a strong first impression and engage your audience with eye-catching titles that leave a lasting impact.
Original
Original
Orange Green
Orange Green
Green Red
Green Red
Red Yellow
Red Yellow
