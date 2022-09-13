Halloween Logo Intro

Set the mood for spooky content with a cinematic Halloween logo animation. Drift through gothic gates into a moonlit graveyard filled with pumpkins, skeletal remains and twisted trees. A hand bursts from the earth as your logo haunts the central tombstone, followed by a glowing final title. Perfect as an intro or outro for horror, thriller and Halloween videos. Customize logo and text, tweak colors and adapt to multiple aspect ratios for social or widescreen. The dark palette, atmospheric fog, and zoom-blur accents deliver a suspenseful, professional opener fast.