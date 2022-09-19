Halloween Pumpkin Logo Intro

Bring Halloween chills to your brand with a cinematic jack‑o’-lantern logo reveal. This 3D horror-inspired intro dives through a glowing pumpkin into your mark, framed by eerie cobwebs, grunge textures, and film grain. Perfect as an intro or outro for seasonal promos, livestreams, and social videos. Personalize the logo and two tagline lines, and adjust scene colors to match your branding. The dark, suspenseful mood and smooth animation make your reveal feel polished yet wickedly fun—ideal for YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and beyond.