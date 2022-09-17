Halloween Pumpkins Title

Bring a chilling touch to your next video with a Halloween motion title packed with jack‑o’-lanterns, swirling bats, smoky ambience, and a fiery impact reveal. This cinematic, grungy design sets a suspenseful mood while showcasing your headline and supporting text in a bold, horror-inspired style. Ideal for seasonal promos, trailers, streams, and social intros, it adapts to multiple aspect ratios. Easily customize colors and text to match your brand or event. Add instant spooky flair and grab attention from the very first frame.