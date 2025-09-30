Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Halloween Theme - Post - Original - Poster image

Halloween Theme - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 videos · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Halloween
Horror
Pumpkin
Spiderweb
37exports
rating
Set a haunting vibe for your track with a Halloween-ready music visualizer. Beat‑reactive jack‑o’-lanterns swing on ropes while an audio spectrum pulses behind your artwork and titles. Cobweb overlays, eerie glow and subtle fog create an atmospheric scene perfect for playlists, DJ sets, party promos or podcasts. Easily replace the cover, edit text, pick colors for pumpkins and webs, and choose your spectrum style. The animation adapts to your audio, delivering a captivating loop across multiple aspect ratios.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us