Halloween Theme - Vertical

Set a haunting vibe for your track with a Halloween-ready music visualizer. Beat‑reactive jack‑o’-lanterns swing on ropes while an audio spectrum pulses behind your artwork and titles. Cobweb overlays, eerie glow and subtle fog create an atmospheric scene perfect for playlists, DJ sets, party promos or podcasts. Easily replace the cover, edit text, pick colors for pumpkins and webs, and choose your spectrum style. The animation adapts to your audio, delivering a captivating loop across multiple aspect ratios.