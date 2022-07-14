Hard Logo Intro

Make a bold entrance with a gritty 3D logo animation powered by an explosive shockwave. Shattered glass, heavy smoke, dust and debris build a cinematic atmosphere while your branding lands with impact. This versatile intro/outro works for trailers, promos, and channel branding across multiple aspect ratios. Fine‑tune scene, particles and logo edge colors, swap audio and drop in your mark for a high‑energy reveal in seconds. Perfect when you need an epic, dark, grunge aesthetic that grabs attention instantly.