Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Halloween Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Haunted Reading

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
2K
Landscape
Night
Halloween
Scary
Holidays
Dark
Cinematic
3D Motion Graphics
Music
More details
Haunted Reading - Original - Poster image
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
8exports
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1song
1image
1text
1font
Delve into the shadows of sound with our Haunted Reading visualizer. Ideal for a haunting Halloween track or any ambient music, the flickering candle and ancient tome create a mesmerizing backdrop as your text emerges through a spectral glow. Customize the immersive experience with your images, text, fonts, and colors in this ready-to-publish masterpiece.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Rockstar Cat Groove Lyrics Original theme video
Rockstar Cat Groove Lyrics
Edit
By TippyTop
2h
1
5
48
Rock on with the powerful Rockstar Cat Groove Lyrics Visualizer, where a cool cat in leather and neon brings your music to life. Your lyrics sync to the electric beats, glowing and dancing in perfect harmony. Customize this horizontal template with your text, fonts, and colors to create a personalized music video that's as memorable as your tunes. It’s a full-on audiovisual spectacle that mesmerizes from the first note!
Neon City Original theme video
Neon City
Edit
By S_WorX
2h
1
2
27
Transform your music into a dynamic visual journey with our Neon City music visualizer. As your beats play, the vibrant neon lights of a futuristic cityscape pulse and dance in harmony. A figure in retro-future attire oversees the scene, adding a touch of narrative. Customize with your text, fonts, and colors to create a unique and ready-to-publish visual that will captivate and entertain.
Apocalyptic Walk Lyrics Matrix theme video
Apocalyptic Walk Lyrics
Edit
By Shoeeb
2h
4
4
21
Step into a post-apocalyptic world with a relentless 3D Hoodie character, marching through the desolate streets of a rain-soaked city. Each step is in perfect sync with your song's lyrics, creating a narrative that's as immersive as the music itself. Customize this Apocalyptic Walk lyrics video with your unique text, fonts, and colors, and share an audiovisual journey that will leave your audience spellbound.
Woofwave Lyrics Original theme video
Woofwave Lyrics
Edit
By TippyTop
2h
5
4
42
Capture the essence of street culture with the Woofwave Lyrics Visualizer. Your track sets the beat, while an animated bulldog in urban gear adds style to the sync. With full customization of text and visuals, your music video will ooze coolness in every frame. Designed for any impact, it's ready to turn heads and dominate social feeds.
Astro Boy Lyrics Original theme video
Astro Boy Lyrics
Edit
By TippyTop
2h
5
4
37
Float among the stars with the Astro Boy Lyrics Visualizer, a lyrical journey set against a cosmic backdrop. As your audience follows the astronaut through a galaxy riddled with stardust waves, your words will dance to the rhythm of your tune. Elevate your track with a touch of the otherworldly. Customizable options like logo, text, fonts, and colors let you align the visuals perfectly with your music's mood.
Dj Pumpkin Lyrics Original theme video
Dj Pumpkin Lyrics
Edit
By TippyTop
2h
4
5
54
Captivate your audience with every word and every beat. The DJ Pumpkin Lyrics Visualizer isn't just an animation, it's a music celebration! Your lyrics take the spotlight against a groovy, animated pumpkin backdrop, customizable to the rhythm of your style. Perfect for YouTube song releases or fun social posts, this video will have your listeners singing (and sharing) along.
Neon Frequency Original theme video
Neon Frequency
Edit
By CuteRabbit
2h
6
4
30
Set the stage for your audio tracks with our stunning Neon Frequency music visualizer. Neon elements pulse to the rhythm, wrapping your tunes in a vivid dance of light and color. Customize with your logo, text, and choice of fonts and colors to match your style. Perfect for YouTube, live sessions, and social shares. Create a visual symphony that harmonizes with your music and enchants your audience.
Full Moon DJ Visualizer Original theme video
Full Moon DJ Visualizer
Edit
By Harchenko
2h
6
3
29
Set the night aglow with the Full Moon DJ Visualizer. This ready-to-publish visual masterpiece syncs a pulsing waveform with your beats, framed by an enigmatic DJ silhouette against a luminous moon. Perfect for captivating audiences with audio-driven tales, it’s simple to personalize with your logo, text, and color palette.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Halloween Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us