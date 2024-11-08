en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Mockup generator
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Holiday Cheer

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Stars
Christmas
Holidays
Flare
Particles
Cinematic
Music
More details
Holiday Cheer - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:12
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
31exports
12 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
25fps
1image
2texts
1font
1audio
Deck your brand with festive flair using our Holiday Cheer template. As animations sparkle and evoke a cozy, heartwarming atmosphere, your logo and text unveil themselves, spreading Christmas joy across every screen. This multipurpose template is perfect for adding a seasonal touch to your YouTube intros, social media posts, or any video project. Tailor your message with customizable fonts and colors to make a merry impression.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Magical Christmas Night Original theme video
Magical Christmas Night
Edit
By MissMotion
15s
6
4
11
Witness the wonder of the season with our mesmerizing Christmas Reveal. Watch as a sleigh and reindeer traverse a starlit sky, sprinkling magic over a winter wonderland. Your logo and message appear as gifts of joy, perfect for capturing the holiday spirit. Tailor the colors and text to your brand and create an unforgettable introduction to your seasonal content.
Christmas Cheer Unveil Default theme video
Christmas Cheer Unveil
Edit
By Moysher
13s
9
3
15
Step into a winter wonderland where your brand takes center stage amidst a snowy forest scene. Our Christmas Cheer Unveil template transcends the ordinary, guiding viewers through a frosted path to uncover your logo, all wrapped in the spirit of Christmas. Perfect as a seasonal greeting or company intro, with customization options for your tagline, fonts, and colors, this video is your canvas for holiday magic.
Winter Holidays Season Original theme video
Winter Holidays Season
Edit
By S_WorX
10s
3
3
15
Bring seasonal greetings to your audience with a heartfelt Winter Holidays Season reveal. Your brand gracefully emerges within a snowy scene, evoking the charm of the holidays. Perfect for joyful intros or adverts, customize this template with your unique logo, text, and colors, and deliver a message wrapped in winter's magic.
Christmas Lights Greeting Original theme video
Christmas Lights Greeting
Edit
By S_WorX
13s
5
3
6
Add some festive flair to your brand this season with our Christmas Lights Greeting Reveal. Watch as your logo transforms into a mesmerizing holiday spectacle, sparkling with the joy of the season. Fully customizable, you can tweak fonts and colors to match your company's style. This ready-to-publish video is ideal for captivating your audience with the spirit of Christmas.
Christmas Logo Original theme video
Christmas Logo
Edit
By Shoeeb
7s
6
3
9
Cozy atmosphere, pines, presents and a lovely reveal.
Christmas Bulb Greeting Original theme video
Christmas Bulb Greeting
Edit
By S_WorX
13s
5
3
6
Spread the joyous vibes with our 'Christmas Bulb Greeting' template. Transition into the holidays with your brand's logo and personalized message, unveiling in festive style. Ideal for social media, emails, or presentations, this versatile template transforms your heartfelt wishes into a full-screen wonder, offering an immersive experience with full customization of text, fonts, and colors.
Ramadan Greetings Intro Islamic Intro theme video
Ramadan Greetings Intro
Edit
By thundermotion2021
10s
9
5
15
Step into the spirit of Ramadan with our dazzling Ramadan Greetings Intro template. As lines craft a lustrous Islamic window and 'Ramadan Mubarak' materializes in gloss, you'll feel the occasion's significance. Adjust the logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to mirror your brand's warmth. This graceful video, complete with flying particles and a glossy finish, serves as the perfect greeting not only for Ramadan but also for Eid celebrations. Share the joy of Eid Mubarak and extend heartfelt Eid Greetings with this mesmerizing Islamic intro. Ready for universal acclaim, this video will leave a lasting impression, creating a festive atmosphere that resonates with the spirit of Ramadan and the beauty of Eid celebrations.
Christmas Tree Reveal Original theme video
Christmas Tree Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
15s
5
3
23
Elevate your content and embrace the magic of the holiday season with our Christmas Tree Reveal template. Set the stage with snowflakes gracefully descending onto a festive Christmas tree, while your logo emerges from the glittering lights. This ready-to-publish video captures the spirit of the holidays and allows for easy customization of your logo, tagline, and colors. Whether you're using it as an intro or as a standalone showcase, this multipurpose template guarantees to captivate your audience and create a lasting impression. Spread joy and festive vibes with this enchanting reveal video.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Mockup generator
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us