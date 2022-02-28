Horror Logo Intro

Set a chilling tone for your brand with a horror-themed logo reveal. This grungy design places your mark against a cracked concrete wall under a moody spotlight, with drifting dust and ominous shadows heightening suspense. The 3D extruded logo treatment and atmospheric pacing make it perfect for Halloween content, trailers, and dark cinematic intros or outros. Easily customize the logo, colors, and tagline to match your identity, then render in popular formats and ratios. If you need a bold, eerie logo animation that instantly communicates mystery and tension, this template delivers.