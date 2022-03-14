Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Horror Titles - Original - Poster image

Horror Titles

00:53 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 10 texts · 1 font · 2 audios
Title sequence
Horror
Cracked surface
Cinematic
Concrete
4.1Kexports
rating
Set the tone for your next scary story with a cinematic horror title sequence built around a cracked concrete wall, an exposed bulb, and drifting dust. Suspenseful lighting, creeping cracks, and moody vignettes guide a series of center-framed titles that feel like a film teaser. Easily customize fonts, text, and colors, including light and background tones, to match your brand or narrative. Built-in music and SFX placeholders complete the atmosphere. Ideal for trailers, teasers, and eerie intros for channels, films, and podcasts seeking a dark, grungy aesthetic.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us