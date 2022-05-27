House of Horror Intro

Set the tone for your channel with a chilling horror intro. This cinematic logo animation features a creepy door under a stark spotlight, drifting fog, blood splatters, and ominous wall markings for instant Halloween atmosphere. Customize multiple text fields and your logo, fine‑tune lighting, and adjust stylized accents to match your brand. Ideal as an intro or outro, it delivers suspenseful pacing and grungy textures that amplify tension without overwhelming your message. Perfect for Halloween specials, horror content, podcasts, trailers, and spooky streams—fast to edit, unforgettable on screen.