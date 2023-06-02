Illuminated Vision - Square

Transform your music into a captivating visual journey with an eye‑centered audio visualizer. A circular spectrum pulses around a photorealistic iris, blending neon accents, minimal design and cinematic focus. Customize colors, spectrum style and frequency response to match your sound and brand. Add cover art and titles for a polished release trailer, stream backdrop or channel video. Responsive layouts ensure stunning results in landscape, square and vertical formats. Whether ambient or high‑energy, the animation adapts to your track and keeps attention locked on the music.