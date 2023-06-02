Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Illuminated Vision - Square - Original - Poster image

Illuminated Vision - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Music
Glow
Eye
Audio reactive
1.2Kexports
rating
Transform your music into a captivating visual journey with an eye‑centered audio visualizer. A circular spectrum pulses around a photorealistic iris, blending neon accents, minimal design and cinematic focus. Customize colors, spectrum style and frequency response to match your sound and brand. Add cover art and titles for a polished release trailer, stream backdrop or channel video. Responsive layouts ensure stunning results in landscape, square and vertical formats. Whether ambient or high‑energy, the animation adapts to your track and keeps attention locked on the music.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us