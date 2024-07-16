In Action Intro - Square

1 minute and 10 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
25fps
7videos
9texts
1font
1audio
Dive into a world of storytelling with our grunge-style slideshow template. Watch as each splash of creativity reveals another layer of your narrative through a blend of gritty video and text. Ideal for presentations or marketing campaigns, this multipurpose template lets you command attention and communicate effectively. Customize your visual journey with ease and be ready to publish a story that lingers in the minds of your audience.
Available formats