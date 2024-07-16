en
In Action Intro - Vertical

Templates
/
Slideshow
1m+
Portrait
Car
Black & White
Glass
Paint
Fast
Retro
Particles
Grungy
In Action Intro - Vertical - Original - Poster image
00:00/01:10
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
16exports
1 minute and 10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
25fps
7videos
9texts
1font
1audio
Dive into a world of storytelling with our grunge-style slideshow template. Watch as each splash of creativity reveals another layer of your narrative through a blend of gritty video and text. Ideal for presentations or marketing campaigns, this multipurpose template lets you command attention and communicate effectively. Customize your visual journey with ease and be ready to publish a story that lingers in the minds of your audience.
