Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Inferno Symphony - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Inferno Symphony - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Music
3D motion graphics
Fire
Flames
1.3Kexports
rating
Set your sound ablaze with a cinematic, audio‑reactive music visualizer. Fiery wings surround a central emblem while a crown and bursts of particles elevate every beat. Showcase your album art, add your title, and watch flames, embers and starbursts react to the music in real time. Built with bold 3D motion graphics, rugged textures and a dramatic dark‑and‑gold palette, this template is perfect for artists, labels and channels seeking an epic, high‑impact look across any aspect ratio. Customize colors and intensity to match your sound, then export a stunning visual for your release.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us